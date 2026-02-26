Blossoming Green: Lucknow Hosts India's Second Largest Rose Garden Festival

India's second-largest rose garden is gearing up for its grand opening on February 28 at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow. The event will be highlighted by a one-day festival rich in cultural elements while emphasizing environmental consciousness, per organizers' statements released Thursday.

The rose garden, sprawling over 15 acres, promises to be a significant boost to the city's green spaces. Presented by the Lucknow Development Authority and themed 'Love for the Environment,' the festival aims to inspire action through artistic expressions, workshops, and environmental dialogues.

Organized by the Repertwahr Foundation, the festival will offer a packed schedule including workshops, music, poetry, and a lifestyle market. A standout feature is the integration of the Miyawaki afforestation method, aiming to aid in forest restoration and community engagement. The event strives to shape discussions on urban sustainability and green expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)