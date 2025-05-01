Vizhinjam Seaport: India's New Gateway to Global Trade
The Vizhinjam International Seaport, commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, positions Kerala at the forefront of global maritime trade. Developed under a public-private partnership, this transshipment port aims to redirect significant shipping traffic from Colombo to India, enhancing the nation's trade capabilities and economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commission the Vizhinjam International Seaport this Friday, marking a significant milestone for Kerala and India's maritime landscape. This key infrastructure project is anticipated to elevate India's standing in global trade and international shipping, providing a competitive edge in the region.
The deep-water port, developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd under a public-private model, holds immense strategic importance. Costing approximately Rs 8,867 crore, the port received its commercial operations certificate after a successful trial in December last year. Its unique location, just 10 nautical miles from a major international shipping route, coupled with naturally deep waters, makes it ideal for accommodating large cargo ships.
With Kerala funding two-thirds of the project's total cost, including the extensive breakwater structure, Vizhinjam aims to reclaim a significant portion of transshipment traffic previously handled by Colombo Port. The port's advanced infrastructure, featuring AI-powered management systems and fully automated cranes, underscores India's commitment to modernizing trade logistics and bolstering economic growth.
