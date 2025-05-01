Left Menu

Vizhinjam Seaport: India's New Gateway to Global Trade

The Vizhinjam International Seaport, commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, positions Kerala at the forefront of global maritime trade. Developed under a public-private partnership, this transshipment port aims to redirect significant shipping traffic from Colombo to India, enhancing the nation's trade capabilities and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commission the Vizhinjam International Seaport this Friday, marking a significant milestone for Kerala and India's maritime landscape. This key infrastructure project is anticipated to elevate India's standing in global trade and international shipping, providing a competitive edge in the region.

The deep-water port, developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd under a public-private model, holds immense strategic importance. Costing approximately Rs 8,867 crore, the port received its commercial operations certificate after a successful trial in December last year. Its unique location, just 10 nautical miles from a major international shipping route, coupled with naturally deep waters, makes it ideal for accommodating large cargo ships.

With Kerala funding two-thirds of the project's total cost, including the extensive breakwater structure, Vizhinjam aims to reclaim a significant portion of transshipment traffic previously handled by Colombo Port. The port's advanced infrastructure, featuring AI-powered management systems and fully automated cranes, underscores India's commitment to modernizing trade logistics and bolstering economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

