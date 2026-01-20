CMA CGM Diverts Major Shipping Routes Amid Global Uncertainty

On Tuesday, French shipping conglomerate CMA CGM announced a strategic rerouting of its vessels as a precaution against unpredictable international developments.

The company's French Asia Line 1, French Asia Line 3, and Mediterranean Club Express services will now navigate via the Cape of Good Hope, bypassing the Suez Canal.

CMA CGM emphasized that this measure is temporary and subject to regular evaluations in response to the fluid global climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)