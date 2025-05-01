GST Collection Hits Record High Amid Strong Economic Activity

In a significant economic milestone, GST collections in India soared to an unprecedented Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April, a 12.6% rise year-on-year, according to recent government data.

Experts attribute this growth to strong economic activity and the fiscal year-end reconciliation of business accounts, with notable increases from both domestic transactions and imported goods. Refunds also saw a substantial rise, easing industries' capital burdens.

Despite uncertainties in the global economy, the Indian fiscal outlook remains positive, with the record GST collections underscoring the nation's economic fortitude.

