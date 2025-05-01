GST Collection Hits Record High Amid Strong Economic Activity
GST collection in India reached a record Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April, marking a 12.6% increase year-on-year. This surge indicates robust economic activity and March-end reconciliations by businesses. GST revenues rose from both domestic and imported goods, demonstrating resilience amidst global economic uncertainties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant economic milestone, GST collections in India soared to an unprecedented Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April, a 12.6% rise year-on-year, according to recent government data.
Experts attribute this growth to strong economic activity and the fiscal year-end reconciliation of business accounts, with notable increases from both domestic transactions and imported goods. Refunds also saw a substantial rise, easing industries' capital burdens.
Despite uncertainties in the global economy, the Indian fiscal outlook remains positive, with the record GST collections underscoring the nation's economic fortitude.
