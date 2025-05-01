Left Menu

GM Navigates Auto Tariff Turmoil: Revised Profits Ahead

General Motors lowers its profit expectations for 2025 amid uncertainties concerning US auto tariffs. The carmaker foresees adjusted earnings decreasing due to a current exposure of USD 4-5 billion in tariffs. Despite revisions, GM remains in discussions with the Trump administration concerning trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@gmapj)
  • Country:
  • United States

General Motors has adjusted its profit expectations for 2025 as it anticipates the repercussions of US auto tariffs.

The company now forecasts full-year adjusted earnings before interest and taxes to range between USD 10 billion and USD 12.5 billion, a decrease from previous predictions of USD 13.7 billion to USD 15.7 billion. The adjustment accounts for a current tariff exposure of USD 4 billion to USD 5 billion.

In light of President Donald Trump's executive orders easing some 25 percent tariffs on automobiles, GM remains engaged in dialogue with the administration. CEO Mary Barra emphasized their commitment to staying responsive to changes and maintaining strong communication with stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

