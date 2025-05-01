Mumbai Airport Refutes Allegations on Cargo Flight Halt

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has refuted claims by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that the airport operator's recent operational changes aim to reroute airlines to the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport. MIAL asserts that their actions follow a transparent and regulator-approved process.

In response to IATA's allegations about damaging the airport's credibility, MIAL reaffirms that all operational adjustments stem from a structured engagement process. This includes public hearings, stakeholder consultations, and adherence to the Aviation Economic Regulatory Authority of India's guidelines.

The supposed halt of cargo flights and reduction in passenger slots form part of a broader initiative to enhance the region's aviation infrastructure. MIAL plans are designed to bolster safety, reduce congestion, and adhere to India's long-term development goals, countering IATA's accusations.

