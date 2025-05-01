Left Menu

Mumbai Airport Refutes Allegations on Cargo Flight Halt

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has denied accusations by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) about halting cargo flights to push airlines to the Navi Mumbai Airport. MIAL insists the changes are part of an infrastructure upgrade aligned with regulatory guidelines and not to pressure airline routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has refuted claims by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that the airport operator's recent operational changes aim to reroute airlines to the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport. MIAL asserts that their actions follow a transparent and regulator-approved process.

In response to IATA's allegations about damaging the airport's credibility, MIAL reaffirms that all operational adjustments stem from a structured engagement process. This includes public hearings, stakeholder consultations, and adherence to the Aviation Economic Regulatory Authority of India's guidelines.

The supposed halt of cargo flights and reduction in passenger slots form part of a broader initiative to enhance the region's aviation infrastructure. MIAL plans are designed to bolster safety, reduce congestion, and adhere to India's long-term development goals, countering IATA's accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

