Left Menu

Building Economic Resilience: Domestic Efficiencies and Competitiveness

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized building economic resilience through domestic efficiencies. She highlighted government efforts to collaborate with the private sector, simplify business regulations, and foster innovation to make India a global economic powerhouse. The newly inaugurated Corporate Bhavan aims to enhance ease of doing business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:20 IST
Building Economic Resilience: Domestic Efficiencies and Competitiveness
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the importance of enhancing domestic efficiencies to foster economic resilience while inaugurating the Corporate Bhavan. She affirmed that the private sector is a vital partner in development, urging improvements in business regulations to encourage Indian entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the Corporate Bhavan in New Town, Sitharaman emphasized the need for competitiveness, citing the current global climate. She stressed that simplifying business processes is key to strengthening India's economic standing. The government, she noted, remains steadfast in its commitment to bolstering transparency and innovation.

The Corporate Bhavan is not just a regulatory landmark but also a collaborative hub, aimed at reducing costs and expediting approvals. Furthermore, the associated Prime Minister Internship Scheme will connect eligible youth with essential career opportunities, contributing to the nation's economic fortitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025