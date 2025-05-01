Building Economic Resilience: Domestic Efficiencies and Competitiveness

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the importance of enhancing domestic efficiencies to foster economic resilience while inaugurating the Corporate Bhavan. She affirmed that the private sector is a vital partner in development, urging improvements in business regulations to encourage Indian entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the Corporate Bhavan in New Town, Sitharaman emphasized the need for competitiveness, citing the current global climate. She stressed that simplifying business processes is key to strengthening India's economic standing. The government, she noted, remains steadfast in its commitment to bolstering transparency and innovation.

The Corporate Bhavan is not just a regulatory landmark but also a collaborative hub, aimed at reducing costs and expediting approvals. Furthermore, the associated Prime Minister Internship Scheme will connect eligible youth with essential career opportunities, contributing to the nation's economic fortitude.

