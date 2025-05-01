Left Menu

Honda Cars India Reports Significant Decline in April Sales

Honda Cars India's domestic sales dropped by 23% in April year-on-year, with total dispatches falling from 4,351 to 3,360 units. Exports also saw a steep decline. The company is moderating dispatches to maintain optimal inventory and plans to offer new pricing for its Elevate model to attract customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:59 IST
Honda Cars India has announced a notable 23% decline in its domestic sales for April, as compared to the previous year. The company managed to sell just 3,360 units domestically last month.

Moreover, there was a sharp decrease in export numbers, slipping from 6,516 units last year to just 1,511 in April. According to Kunal Behl, VP of Marketing & Sales, the company adjusted its dispatch numbers to maintain optimal inventory levels and manage dealer pressure amid fluctuating market demands.

To counter the sales slump, the automaker plans to introduce new price points and benefits for its Elevate model starting in May, aiming to offer greater value to potential buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

