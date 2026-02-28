Left Menu

British Airways Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

British Airways has temporarily halted flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 3 due to heightened tensions in the Middle East. The decision follows United States and Israeli strikes on Iran. The airline prioritizes safety and is in contact with affected customers to discuss travel alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:08 IST
British Airways Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Airways announced on Saturday that flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain have been cancelled until March 3 due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. This decision comes after military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran.

The airline emphasized that safety remains its top priority, stating that it is actively monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the company is reaching out to affected passengers to provide information on alternative travel options.

TRENDING

1
Above normal heatwave days expected in most parts of India during March to May: IMD.

Above normal heatwave days expected in most parts of India during March to M...

 India
2
Transforming Lives: Delhi's Nutrition Initiative for Healthier Futures

Transforming Lives: Delhi's Nutrition Initiative for Healthier Futures

 India
3
Stellar Sensation: WOH G64’s Cosmic Color Symphony

Stellar Sensation: WOH G64’s Cosmic Color Symphony

 Global
4
Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties gone up to 18, six critically injured, says Home Minister Anitha.

Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties gone up to 18, six criti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026