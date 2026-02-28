British Airways Grounds Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
British Airways has temporarily halted flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 3 due to heightened tensions in the Middle East. The decision follows United States and Israeli strikes on Iran. The airline prioritizes safety and is in contact with affected customers to discuss travel alternatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:08 IST
- United Kingdom
British Airways announced on Saturday that flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain have been cancelled until March 3 due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. This decision comes after military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran.
The airline emphasized that safety remains its top priority, stating that it is actively monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, the company is reaching out to affected passengers to provide information on alternative travel options.
