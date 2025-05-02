China Mulls Trade Talks with US Amid Sweeping Tariff Disputes

China is assessing the possibility of initiating trade talks with the United States concerning tariff reductions, following recent diplomatic overtures from Washington. The Chinese Commerce Ministry stated on Friday that while the US has frequently conveyed hope for dialogue, any negotiations must start with the US demonstrating genuine commitment and taking tangible actions to address existing practices, including the removal of unilateral tariffs.

The ongoing trade tensions were exacerbated by US President Donald Trump, who implemented tariffs ranging from 145 to 245 percent on Chinese exports, prompting a retaliative response from Beijing with its own tariffs of up to 125 percent on US goods. Despite claims of negotiations from Trump, Beijing has firmly denied any recent discussions between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump regarding tariffs.

The uncertainty over potential trade talks has highlighted the fraught nature of US-China trade relations, with both sides demanding substantive changes before engaging in meaningful negotiations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry reaffirmed that official talks between the two leaders have not taken place, contradicting previous statements by US officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)