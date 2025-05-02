Left Menu

China Mulls Trade Talks with US Amid Sweeping Tariff Disputes

China is evaluating the possibility of engaging in trade discussions with the United States to address tariff reductions. The review comes after the US reached out multiple times to encourage dialogue, though China demands the US show sincerity by correcting practices and lifting unilateral tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-05-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 08:22 IST
China Mulls Trade Talks with US Amid Sweeping Tariff Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is assessing the possibility of initiating trade talks with the United States concerning tariff reductions, following recent diplomatic overtures from Washington. The Chinese Commerce Ministry stated on Friday that while the US has frequently conveyed hope for dialogue, any negotiations must start with the US demonstrating genuine commitment and taking tangible actions to address existing practices, including the removal of unilateral tariffs.

The ongoing trade tensions were exacerbated by US President Donald Trump, who implemented tariffs ranging from 145 to 245 percent on Chinese exports, prompting a retaliative response from Beijing with its own tariffs of up to 125 percent on US goods. Despite claims of negotiations from Trump, Beijing has firmly denied any recent discussions between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump regarding tariffs.

The uncertainty over potential trade talks has highlighted the fraught nature of US-China trade relations, with both sides demanding substantive changes before engaging in meaningful negotiations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry reaffirmed that official talks between the two leaders have not taken place, contradicting previous statements by US officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025