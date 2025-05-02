Left Menu

Amid Trade Tensions: China Evaluates US Tariff Talks

China is contemplating trade discussions with the US to alleviate tariffs, following US initiatives. Both nations have been embroiled in escalating tariff wars, significantly affecting China's economy. Despite US expressions of willingness to negotiate, China demands sincerity and actions from the US to progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-05-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:46 IST
Amid Trade Tensions: China Evaluates US Tariff Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China announced on Friday its active consideration of entering trade negotiations with the United States, following recent efforts by Washington to initiate dialogue. This step could potentially ease the persistent tariff war between the globe's two largest economies.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry revealed that the US has repeatedly conveyed its interest in discussing tariffs with Beijing through various channels. However, China insists that the US must demonstrate genuine intent and take substantial measures, such as correcting its previous actions and lifting unilateral tariffs, before talks can progress.

The trade conflict, marked by a series of escalating tariffs, includes the US imposing substantial duties on Chinese goods, leading to retaliatory measures from Beijing. Despite mutual increases in tariffs, China remains wary of the potential economic impact of these actions and stresses the need for constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025