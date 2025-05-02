Amid Trade Tensions: China Evaluates US Tariff Talks

China announced on Friday its active consideration of entering trade negotiations with the United States, following recent efforts by Washington to initiate dialogue. This step could potentially ease the persistent tariff war between the globe's two largest economies.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry revealed that the US has repeatedly conveyed its interest in discussing tariffs with Beijing through various channels. However, China insists that the US must demonstrate genuine intent and take substantial measures, such as correcting its previous actions and lifting unilateral tariffs, before talks can progress.

The trade conflict, marked by a series of escalating tariffs, includes the US imposing substantial duties on Chinese goods, leading to retaliatory measures from Beijing. Despite mutual increases in tariffs, China remains wary of the potential economic impact of these actions and stresses the need for constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)