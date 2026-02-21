Trump's Supreme Court Clash: A Personal Battle Explored

President Donald Trump launched a fierce verbal assault on the U.S. Supreme Court and its justices on Friday, following the striking down of his global tariffs, a significant aspect of his foreign policy. Among those criticized were two justices whom Trump had appointed, exacerbating the personal nature of his attack.

The ruling, which included opinions from Chief Justice John Roberts and two of Trump's appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, delivered a sharp defeat to Trump's administration. The decision was made by a 6-3 majority on the conservative-leaning court, noted for previously supporting Trump's assertions of executive power.

Amidst the backlash, Trump commended Justice Brett Kavanaugh and others who dissented, portraying them as patriots defending national interests. Trump's remarks underscored a continuing tension between the executive and judiciary branches, with implications for future presidential authority on tariff impositions.

