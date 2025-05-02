Left Menu

Hong Kong Stock Surge: EV Makers Spark Market Rally Amid Easing Trade Tensions

Hong Kong stocks soared to a near one-month high driven by signs of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions and robust sales in the electronic vehicle sector. The Hang Seng and Hang Seng China Enterprises Indexes both rose, reflecting investor optimism. Meanwhile, tech stocks and the Chinese yuan showed strong performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:18 IST
Hong Kong Stock Surge: EV Makers Spark Market Rally Amid Easing Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong's stock market experienced a significant rally on Friday, reaching a near one-month peak. This surge was driven by encouraging signs of easing trade frictions between China and the U.S., providing much-needed relief to investors.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 1.7%, recording its highest level since April 3, as electronic vehicle makers exhibited strong sales, boosting investor confidence. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index also marked a significant rise, climbing 1.8%.

Meanwhile, tech stocks, including Alibaba and Tencent, surged alongside a stronger Chinese yuan, further enhancing market enthusiasm. Analysts noted the potential de-escalation in trade tensions was a key factor, as investors looked forward to renewed negotiations between China and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025