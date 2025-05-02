Hong Kong Stock Surge: EV Makers Spark Market Rally Amid Easing Trade Tensions

Hong Kong's stock market experienced a significant rally on Friday, reaching a near one-month peak. This surge was driven by encouraging signs of easing trade frictions between China and the U.S., providing much-needed relief to investors.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 1.7%, recording its highest level since April 3, as electronic vehicle makers exhibited strong sales, boosting investor confidence. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index also marked a significant rise, climbing 1.8%.

Meanwhile, tech stocks, including Alibaba and Tencent, surged alongside a stronger Chinese yuan, further enhancing market enthusiasm. Analysts noted the potential de-escalation in trade tensions was a key factor, as investors looked forward to renewed negotiations between China and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)