Audi India Prepares for Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Luxury carmaker Audi India announced it will raise vehicle prices by up to 2% starting May 15. This move aims to counterbalance the adverse effects of exchange rate fluctuations and escalating input costs.

The adjustment is set to affect the entire range of models available in the country, according to a statement from the German automaker. Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon emphasized the necessity of the price increase for achieving sustainable growth for both the company and its dealer partners.

Despite the changes, Dhillon assured customers that Audi remains committed to minimizing the financial impact of this decision. The brand's offerings in India include popular models such as A4, Q5, Q7, and RS e-tron GT.

(With inputs from agencies.)