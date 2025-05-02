Gensol Engineering Faces Stock Plunge Amid SEBI Scrutiny

Gensol Engineering's stock extended its downward spiral on Friday, marking the 16th consecutive day of decline, with shares dropping by 5% to a fresh lower circuit limit on the BSE.

The stock nosedived to Rs 74.20, touching a 52-week low and hitting the maximum permissible trading limit for the day. At the NSE, shares fell to Rs 73.42, also reflecting a 52-week low.

This sustained downturn coincides with regulatory actions against the company's promoters, Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi, who face a marketplace ban by SEBI over allegations of fund misallocation. In response, SEBI has deferred Gensol's planned stock split.

(With inputs from agencies.)