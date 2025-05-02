Left Menu

RBI Redistributes Deputy Governor Portfolios Amid New Appointment

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reallocated portfolios among Deputy Governors immediately following Dr. Poonam Gupta's appointment. M Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan Janakiraman, and Poonam Gupta will assume responsibility for various crucial departments impacting India's financial regulation and strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:40 IST
RBI Redistributes Deputy Governor Portfolios Amid New Appointment
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a crucial reshuffle in its leadership, redistributing responsibilities among its Deputy Governors with immediate effect. This move follows the recent appointment of Dr. Poonam Gupta as Deputy Governor on April 2nd.

M Rajeshwar Rao transitions to oversee departments such as Coordination, Regulation, Enforcement, Legal, and Risk Monitoring, taking on the challenging roles of managing the Secretary's Department and the central security cell.

T. Rabi Sankar will handle an extensive array of operational and market-driven departments, including Currency Management, External Investments & Operations, and Information Technology. Meanwhile, Swaminathan Janakiraman is appointed to guide Consumer Education, Protection, and various critical supervision sectors.

Poonam Gupta takes on key strategic and research portfolios, reinforcing her role with her extensive expertise from the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). She is also a prominent figure on the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and the 16th Finance Commission, having joined NCAER in 2021, post her influential roles at the IMF and World Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025