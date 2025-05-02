RBI Redistributes Deputy Governor Portfolios Amid New Appointment

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a crucial reshuffle in its leadership, redistributing responsibilities among its Deputy Governors with immediate effect. This move follows the recent appointment of Dr. Poonam Gupta as Deputy Governor on April 2nd.

M Rajeshwar Rao transitions to oversee departments such as Coordination, Regulation, Enforcement, Legal, and Risk Monitoring, taking on the challenging roles of managing the Secretary's Department and the central security cell.

T. Rabi Sankar will handle an extensive array of operational and market-driven departments, including Currency Management, External Investments & Operations, and Information Technology. Meanwhile, Swaminathan Janakiraman is appointed to guide Consumer Education, Protection, and various critical supervision sectors.

Poonam Gupta takes on key strategic and research portfolios, reinforcing her role with her extensive expertise from the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). She is also a prominent figure on the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and the 16th Finance Commission, having joined NCAER in 2021, post her influential roles at the IMF and World Bank.

