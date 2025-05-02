LifeWear India Welcomes New CEO to Propel Global Expansion

PNN Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], May 2: LifeWear India, renowned for its orthopaedic soft goods and mobility solutions, has announced that Jijith Nedungottur Somasundaran will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer from April 2025. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster the company's growth trajectory.

With over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, and business development, Jijith is poised to enhance LifeWear's presence across India and international markets, excluding the United States. 'We are delighted to welcome Jijith,' stated Alfredo Poncio, President and Global CEO of LifeWear Technologies. 'Together, we aim to achieve significant milestones.'

Expressing his enthusiasm, Jijith commented, 'Leading LifeWear Technologies India is an honor. With a strong reputation for innovation and quality, there is immense growth potential here. With MS Dhoni as our Brand Ambassador, we seek to foster a deeper emotional connection with consumers and establish LifeWear as a leading healthcare name.'

LifeWear India, which upholds a legacy of innovation from the United States, provides a diverse range of products, including orthopaedic soft goods, sports supports, mobility aids, and more. The company, under its new leadership, seeks to redefine mobility solutions across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)