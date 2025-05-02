Left Menu

MIT-Manipal Shines with National Quality Award Triumph in Education

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) has clinched the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award in Education for 2024, spotlighting its exceptional performance in academia. The award, presented at a ceremony in Mumbai, underscores MIT's commitment to excellence and its role in fostering industry-academia collaboration.

MIT Manipal Receives the Prestigious IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award 2024 for Excellence in Education. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a renowned entity within the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has been honored with the esteemed IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award Trophy for 2024 in the Education Category. This accolade highlights MIT-Manipal's excellence in academic performance and its significant contributions to the sector.

The recognition was conferred during the 28th IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Awards and IMC Juran Quality Medal Ceremony, held at the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mumbai on April 23, 2025. The event, attended by dignitaries such as Mr. Sanjaya Mariwala, President of IMC Chamber, and Mr. Niraj Bajaj, Chairman of IMC RBNQ Award Trust, underscored the importance of quality in education.

MIT's recognition arrives as MAHE designates 2024 as the "Year of Industry-Academia Collaboration," mirroring a growing synergy between educational institutes and industry. MIT-Manipal's exemplary application showcased its innovative institutional processes, measurable outcomes, and a narrative focusing on continuous improvement, setting it apart as a leader in education. The leadership at MAHE commended MIT's dedication to excellence, attributing its success to the collaborative efforts of its faculty, students, and leadership team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

