Asia-Pacific: The New Powerhouse of Global Value Creation

Asia-Pacific outshines North America and Europe in value creation, with India leading the charge. According to a Boston Consulting Group report, Indian companies significantly contribute to the region's success, occupying 29 top spots in the top 100 value creators globally across various industries.

In a substantial shift in global economic dynamics, the Asia-Pacific region has outpaced both North America and Europe to dominate the list of top 100 value-creating companies worldwide. According to Boston Consulting Group's latest Value Creators Report, the Asia-Pacific accounts for 68 positions among the elite value creators, with India playing a pivotal role.

Indian firms stand out for their remarkable performance, securing 29 of the top 100 spots and appearing in the top 10 across 72 companies in all 35 analyzed industries, underscoring India's comprehensive surge in value creation. Akshay Kohli, India Leader for Corporate Finance and Strategy at BCG, noted that India's growth spans diverse industry sectors, fueled by consistent investor confidence and a balanced focus on both technology and manufacturing sectors.

Despite global markets facing challenges over the past five years, the report highlights that the Asia-Pacific region has been the epicenter of economic momentum. Value creation has remained resilient, with global markets delivering 9.8% annualized returns compared to the previous cycle. Asian firms have excelled particularly in automotive components, consumer durables, and chemicals, securing all top ten positions in these categories.

