Modi Commissions Vizhinjam Port: A Turning Point for India's Maritime Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport, marking a significant milestone in India's maritime industry. The transshipment hub is expected to triple its capacity in the coming years, accommodating some of the world's largest cargo vessels.

Developed by Adani Ports, the Rs 8,686 crore project aims to curb the revenue loss India faced with 75% of its transshipment operations occurring at foreign ports. Modi highlighted that this shift would spur economic opportunities in Kerala.

He praised the role of private investment in modernizing India's port infrastructure, lauding the Public-Private Partnership model that attracted significant investment. The move aims not just to boost India's trade but also to make the ports future-ready.

