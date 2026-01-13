Orion Innovation Unveils State-of-the-Art OI Envision Studio in Kochi

Orion Innovation has announced a significant expansion of its Kochi operations, unveiling state-of-the-art facilities including the OI Envision Studio. This new hub is dedicated to accelerating AI-driven transformation for enterprises worldwide, highlighting Orion's investment in AI, data, and engineering capabilities.

The expansion, marked by a larger office and cutting-edge technology, underscores Orion's commitment to fostering innovation and building advanced solutions across various domains. Brian Bronson, CEO of Orion Innovation, emphasized the company's dedication to leveraging AI expertise and India's talented workforce to drive sustainable transformation.

The OI Envision Studio aims to serve as a collaborative platform, where clients and industry experts can co-create and deliver effective digital solutions. As Orion continues to support a global clientele, its Kochi expansion will play a strategic role in enhancing the company's delivery and innovation capabilities.

