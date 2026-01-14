Art Icon Bose Krishnamachari Steps Down: A New Era for Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Bose Krishnamachari, a pivotal figure in the art world, has resigned as President of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, citing 'pressing family reasons.'

Serving as co-curator of the Biennale's inaugural edition in 2012, Krishnamachari was a major influence on the event's evolution. His departure marks a significant shift for the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

Recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Delhi Collage of Art's International Art Carnival, Krishnamachari shared the milestone online, amid discussions about his future and the search for his successor.