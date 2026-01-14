Left Menu

Art Icon Bose Krishnamachari Steps Down: A New Era for Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Bose Krishnamachari, an eminent artist and co-founder of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, has resigned from the Kochi Biennale Foundation due to 'pressing family reasons.' The foundation is now in search of a new president with strong art credentials. Krishnamachari recently received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bose Krishnamachari, a pivotal figure in the art world, has resigned as President of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, citing 'pressing family reasons.'

Serving as co-curator of the Biennale's inaugural edition in 2012, Krishnamachari was a major influence on the event's evolution. His departure marks a significant shift for the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

Recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Delhi Collage of Art's International Art Carnival, Krishnamachari shared the milestone online, amid discussions about his future and the search for his successor.

