Vizhinjam International Seaport: India’s New Maritime Powerhouse

In a landmark move to bolster India's maritime trade capabilities, the Vizhinjam International Seaport was officially commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The port aims to reroute India's transshipment cargo from foreign ports back home, promising a significant cut in logistics costs and an increase in efficiency.

Situated at the closest point in India to major international shipping routes, Vizhinjam promises savings in both shipment costs and time. This strategic location could dramatically reduce the country's reliance on ports in Singapore, Colombo, Salalah, and Dubai, which currently handle 75% of India's transshipment.

Operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the project is part of a wider initiative to enhance India's global trade footprint. APSEZ's managing director, Karan Adani, indicated potential future expansion in Southeast Asia and East Africa, as well as domestic growth opportunities such as the Vadhavan port in Maharashtra.

