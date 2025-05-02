Left Menu

Vizhinjam International Seaport: India’s New Maritime Powerhouse

Vizhinjam International Seaport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to handle all of India's transshipment cargo within a year. Developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, this deep-water project aims to boost India’s trade efficiency and revenue by reducing logistics costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthpuram | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move to bolster India's maritime trade capabilities, the Vizhinjam International Seaport was officially commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The port aims to reroute India's transshipment cargo from foreign ports back home, promising a significant cut in logistics costs and an increase in efficiency.

Situated at the closest point in India to major international shipping routes, Vizhinjam promises savings in both shipment costs and time. This strategic location could dramatically reduce the country's reliance on ports in Singapore, Colombo, Salalah, and Dubai, which currently handle 75% of India's transshipment.

Operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the project is part of a wider initiative to enhance India's global trade footprint. APSEZ's managing director, Karan Adani, indicated potential future expansion in Southeast Asia and East Africa, as well as domestic growth opportunities such as the Vadhavan port in Maharashtra.

