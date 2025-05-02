Left Menu

Hyundai CRETA Dominates SUV Sales with Record-Breaking Success in April 2025

Hyundai CRETA sales reached 17,016 units in April 2025, marking a 10.2% growth from April 2024. Maintaining its leading status, CRETA became India's best-selling SUV from January to April 2025 with 69,914 units sold. This highlights strong consumer trust and Hyundai's dominance in the SUV market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:01 IST
Representative image (Photo source: Hyundai). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for the Indian automobile market, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a stellar performance for its flagship model, Hyundai CRETA. The SUV recorded sales of 17,016 units in April 2025, reflecting a robust year-on-year growth of 10.2% compared to the same month last year.

Continuing its market leadership, the CRETA solidified its standing as the best-selling SUV in India for the first four months of 2025, with cumulative sales reaching an impressive 69,914 units. This achievement underscores the unwavering trust and loyalty customers have shown towards the brand, enabling CRETA to emerge as the highest-selling model in the Indian automobile sector for the second month in a row.

The strong performance of CRETA played a crucial role in driving Hyundai's domestic sales to a historic high of 70.9% for April 2025. The SUV's popularity highlights a growing consumer preference for Hyundai's lineup, which includes other models like the Venue, Exter, and Alcazar. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, expressed gratitude to Indian customers for their continued support, asserting the brand's pride in this remarkable achievement.

Since its launch, the Hyundai CRETA has set new standards in the SUV segment with its bold aesthetics, advanced technology, and superior driving experience. Its focus on safety, comfort, and connectivity makes it the preferred choice for modern aspirational customers seeking performance without compromise. With over a decade-long presence and 1.2 million satisfied customers, the CRETA maintains its status as a coveted SUV in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

