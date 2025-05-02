Tariffs and Tumult: The Shifting Sands of U.S. Employment

U.S. job growth has decelerated slightly this April, reflecting an increasingly uncertain economic landscape shaped by President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff strategies.

The Labor Department's report revealed a rise of 177,000 nonfarm payroll jobs, down from March's 185,000 figure. Trump's tariffs, particularly against China, introduce a precarious economic dynamic that risks a future recession if clarity remains absent.

Economic forecasts suggest potential layoffs amid dropping business sentiment, adding strain to an already resilient labor market grappling with COVID-19's aftermath. The trade war's ripple effects are prompting financial reassessments across industries as the Federal Reserve considers interest rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)