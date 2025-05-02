Trump's 2026 Budget: Unveiling Priorities, Sparking Debates

The White House, under President Donald Trump, is bracing to reveal the 2026 budget proposal, aiming for substantial cuts in federal programs to align with the administration's second-term values.

Characterized as more of a guideline than a mandate, the budget is anticipated to underscore financial austerity even as it meets growing national challenges. Trump's administration, backed by Republican allies, is eager to prioritize fiscal discipline as a hallmark of this proposal.

As Congress readies itself for debates over the budget's direction, Democrats have already voiced concerns, viewing it as an effort to eliminate essential public services. Meanwhile, Trump's team eyes potential revenue sources, like tariffs, to offset the looming USD 36 trillion national debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)