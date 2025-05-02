Left Menu

JSW Steel's Rs 702-Crore Mining Demand Quashed

The Rs 702-crore demand against JSW Steel for alleged violations in Odisha's mining operations has been quashed by the revisionary authority. The case, involving claims of production grade drop and mining plan deviations, is remanded back to the Odisha government for fresh review and hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:59 IST
JSW Steel's Rs 702-Crore Mining Demand Quashed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, JSW Steel announced that a Rs 702-crore demand for alleged mining violations in Odisha has been dismissed by the revisionary authority.

The case involved assertions of production grade drops and deviations from the approved mining plan at its iron ore operations.

The Odisha government has been asked to reconsider the case, providing JSW Steel an opportunity for a proper hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

