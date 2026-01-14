Delhi High Court Tackles Night Shelter Crisis Amidst Cold Wave

The Delhi High Court issued new directives on Wednesday in response to a public interest litigation concerning the severe shortage of night shelters for patients and attendants outside major hospitals in Delhi. The Court has allowed for the inclusion of several authorities to tackle this crisis comprehensively.

A Division Bench led by Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Tejas Karia directed that multiple entities, including the Centre for Holistic Development and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), be involved in addressing the issue. The Bench expressed concern over inadequate shelter facilities, especially during harsh winter conditions, highlighting it as a significant problem for Delhi residents.

The Court pointed out several shortcomings, such as an ineffective Winter Action Plan, insufficient shelter space, and mismatched data on capacity versus occupancy. Authorities received instructions to cooperate, with a meeting scheduled to develop short-term solutions immediately. Failure to comply may result in accountability measures against negligent officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)