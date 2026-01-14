Left Menu

Delhi High Court Tackles Night Shelter Crisis Amidst Cold Wave

The Delhi High Court has issued directives to address the shortage of night shelters outside major hospitals. Authorities must implement measures, including setting up tents, to protect homeless patients from cold. The Court emphasized the right to shelter as part of the right to life, warning of accountability for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:46 IST
Delhi High Court Tackles Night Shelter Crisis Amidst Cold Wave
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court issued new directives on Wednesday in response to a public interest litigation concerning the severe shortage of night shelters for patients and attendants outside major hospitals in Delhi. The Court has allowed for the inclusion of several authorities to tackle this crisis comprehensively.

A Division Bench led by Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Tejas Karia directed that multiple entities, including the Centre for Holistic Development and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), be involved in addressing the issue. The Bench expressed concern over inadequate shelter facilities, especially during harsh winter conditions, highlighting it as a significant problem for Delhi residents.

The Court pointed out several shortcomings, such as an ineffective Winter Action Plan, insufficient shelter space, and mismatched data on capacity versus occupancy. Authorities received instructions to cooperate, with a meeting scheduled to develop short-term solutions immediately. Failure to comply may result in accountability measures against negligent officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Storm Brews at Punjab's Maghi Mela

Political Storm Brews at Punjab's Maghi Mela

 India
2
British Minister Denounces Police Leadership Over Soccer Fan Ban

British Minister Denounces Police Leadership Over Soccer Fan Ban

 Global
3
Billionaire Batista Bridges Diplomatic Gaps with Venezuela

Billionaire Batista Bridges Diplomatic Gaps with Venezuela

 Global
4
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Campaign for Swift Resolution of Land Disputes

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches Campaign for Swift Resolution of...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026