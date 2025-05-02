Left Menu

Navigating Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued for Central Roads

The Delhi Traffic Police announced temporary traffic restrictions on major roads in central Delhi on Saturday morning. The restrictions, due to unforeseen circumstances, will affect key roads and alternate routes are recommended for smooth travel. Designated parking areas must be used during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of exigent circumstances, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory announcing temporary restrictions on vehicular movement in central Delhi this Saturday morning.

The advisory specifies that major roads such as JLN Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg, DDU Marg, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg (MGM) will have regulated traffic from 9 am to 10:15 am. Similarly, traffic on BSZ Marg, spanning the W point to A point up to Delhi Gate, will see restrictions.

Commuters are urged to avoid these roads during the specified window and opt for alternative routes to ensure uninterrupted travel. Parking is permitted only in designated areas, as per the advisory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

