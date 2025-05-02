Navigating Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued for Central Roads

In light of exigent circumstances, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory announcing temporary restrictions on vehicular movement in central Delhi this Saturday morning.

The advisory specifies that major roads such as JLN Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg, DDU Marg, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg (MGM) will have regulated traffic from 9 am to 10:15 am. Similarly, traffic on BSZ Marg, spanning the W point to A point up to Delhi Gate, will see restrictions.

Commuters are urged to avoid these roads during the specified window and opt for alternative routes to ensure uninterrupted travel. Parking is permitted only in designated areas, as per the advisory.

(With inputs from agencies.)