Balancing Act: Budget Shift from TSA to Rail and Air Safety

The White House announced plans to reduce Transportation Security Administration (TSA) funding by $247 million, shifting focus to enhancing rail and air safety initiatives.

The 2026 budget proposal outlines an additional $360 million for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), aimed at recruiting air traffic controllers, boosting their salaries, and modernizing telecommunications systems. Furthermore, $400 million is slated for rail infrastructure upgrades.

However, the proposal suggests a $300 million reduction in funding for the Essential Air Service, a program that supports commercial flights to rural airports, potentially affecting connectivity for remote communities.

