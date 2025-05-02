Balancing Act: Budget Shift from TSA to Rail and Air Safety
The White House announced plans to reduce Transportation Security Administration (TSA) funding by $247 million, shifting focus to enhancing rail and air safety initiatives.
The 2026 budget proposal outlines an additional $360 million for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), aimed at recruiting air traffic controllers, boosting their salaries, and modernizing telecommunications systems. Furthermore, $400 million is slated for rail infrastructure upgrades.
However, the proposal suggests a $300 million reduction in funding for the Essential Air Service, a program that supports commercial flights to rural airports, potentially affecting connectivity for remote communities.
