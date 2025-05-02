Left Menu

Vizhinjam Port: A Symbol of New India's Maritime Ambitions

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted Vizhinjam Port as a testament to New India, mentioning its construction initiated by the Congress-led government and opening by the CPI(M) with PM Modi. The port promises to enhance maritime trade with its transshipment capabilities, a sentiment echoed by Modi at the inauguration.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted Vizhinjam Port as a testament to 'New India' on Friday. She noted that the project was initiated by the then Congress-led Kerala government under Chief Minister Oomen Chandy, who approached the Adani Group for its construction.

Current Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the port, showcasing a bipartisan effort in its completion. Speaking at the event, Modi emphasized the port's potential to triple its capacity in the coming years, accommodating some of the world's largest cargo vessels.

Modi's remarks at the inauguration also included a jibe towards the INDIA bloc and the Congress, suggesting that the presence of leaders like Vijayan and Shashi Tharoor at the event could cause political unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

