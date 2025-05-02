Left Menu

Helicopter Disruption Causes Flight Diversions at Reagan National

Two flights experienced aborted landings at Reagan Washington National Airport due to a U.S. military helicopter en route to the Pentagon. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, which highlights tightened restrictions on non-essential helicopter operations since a deadly mid-air collision in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:25 IST
Helicopter Disruption Causes Flight Diversions at Reagan National
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Thursday, two flights were forced to abort landings at Reagan Washington National Airport because of a U.S. military helicopter headed toward the Pentagon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA, currently investigating the incident, reported that Air Traffic Control directed Delta Air Lines Flight 1671 and Republic Airways Flight 5825 to perform go-arounds due to the priority air transport helicopter in the area.

This incident comes after the FAA implemented permanent restrictions on non-essential helicopter operations near the airport following a tragic mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter on January 29, which resulted in 67 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025