Helicopter Disruption Causes Flight Diversions at Reagan National
Two flights experienced aborted landings at Reagan Washington National Airport due to a U.S. military helicopter en route to the Pentagon. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, which highlights tightened restrictions on non-essential helicopter operations since a deadly mid-air collision in January.
On Thursday, two flights were forced to abort landings at Reagan Washington National Airport because of a U.S. military helicopter headed toward the Pentagon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The FAA, currently investigating the incident, reported that Air Traffic Control directed Delta Air Lines Flight 1671 and Republic Airways Flight 5825 to perform go-arounds due to the priority air transport helicopter in the area.
This incident comes after the FAA implemented permanent restrictions on non-essential helicopter operations near the airport following a tragic mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter on January 29, which resulted in 67 fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
