Helicopter Disruption Causes Flight Diversions at Reagan National

On Thursday, two flights were forced to abort landings at Reagan Washington National Airport because of a U.S. military helicopter headed toward the Pentagon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA, currently investigating the incident, reported that Air Traffic Control directed Delta Air Lines Flight 1671 and Republic Airways Flight 5825 to perform go-arounds due to the priority air transport helicopter in the area.

This incident comes after the FAA implemented permanent restrictions on non-essential helicopter operations near the airport following a tragic mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter on January 29, which resulted in 67 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)