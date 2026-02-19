Left Menu

Sweden Ramps Up Military Aid to Ukraine with New Package

Sweden announced a 12.9 billion crown military aid package for Ukraine, including air defense and long-range missiles. This support is part of a larger 40 billion crown framework and brings Sweden's total aid to Ukraine to 103 billion crowns. Meanwhile, Geneva peace talks showed no breakthrough.

Sweden has unveiled a significant military aid package for Ukraine, valued at 12.9 billion crowns. The package includes key items such as air defense systems, drones, long-range missiles, and ammunition, aimed at reinforcing Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The highlight of this package is the procurement of newly manufactured short-range air defense equipment, costing 4.3 billion crowns. This initiative forms part of a 40 billion crown framework for 2026. Since Russia's invasion in 2022, Sweden's total military support to Ukraine now stands at 103 billion crowns, according to Defense Minister Pal Jonson.

The announcement comes as peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva concluded without achieving a breakthrough. Despite some progress reported by Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed dissatisfaction with the results. Furthermore, Sweden plans to guarantee a 2.5 billion crown loan from the World Bank to Ukraine.

