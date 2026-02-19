Left Menu

Global Camaraderie: Adventure Unleashed at the 2026 International Military Challenge

The Indian Army's 5 Brigade inaugurated the maiden International Military Adventure Challenge Cup at Yingkiong, Arunachal Pradesh. Featuring teams from Indonesia, Nepal, and India, the event promotes adventure sports and global cooperation. Activities include running and cycling, enhancing participants' endurance and teamwork against the scenic backdrop of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The maiden International Military Adventure Challenge Cup 2026 was launched by the Indian Army's 5 Brigade in Yingkiong, Arunachal Pradesh. The event, flagged off by Upper Siang deputy commissioner Talo Jerang, aims to encourage adventure sports and international cooperation.

The competition welcomed teams from Indonesia, Nepal, and India, highlighting a spirit of global camaraderie. Participants embarked on a challenging running leg up to Gossang, followed by a cycling route from Gossang to Pugging, all set against the stunning backdrop of Arunachal Pradesh.

This event not only showcases the natural beauty of the region but also strengthens international bonds through shared adventure and endurance-testing challenges, as stated in the official report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

