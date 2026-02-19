Left Menu

Kazakhstan Commits Military Units to Gaza Stabilization Efforts

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the deployment of military and medical units to support Gaza's new International Stabilization Force. This announcement was made during a meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace in Washington, where countries pledged $7 billion for Gaza.

At a significant international gathering, Kazakhstan has announced a pivotal step towards global peace efforts in the Middle East. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared that his nation would contribute both military and medical units to a newly formed International Stabilization Force designated for Gaza.

This announcement was made at the inaugural session of U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, held in Washington. The meeting underscored a collective commitment to the region, with various countries pledging a total of $7 billion in aid for Gaza.

President Tokayev's decision is seen as a key contribution to global stability efforts, emphasizing Kazakhstan's willingness to engage actively in international peacekeeping missions and support humanitarian efforts in conflict zones.

