FAA Under Scrutiny After Helicopter Causes Flight Disruptions at Reagan National

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation following two aborted landings at Reagan Washington National Airport. The disruptions occurred on Thursday as a U.S. military helicopter en route to the Pentagon resulted in Delta Air Lines Flight 1671 and Republic Airways Flight 5825 being instructed to perform go-arounds.

The precautions stem from heightened safety measures introduced after a catastrophic mid-air collision in January 29, which involved an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter, resulting in 67 fatalities. The FAA has since imposed restrictions on non-essential helicopter operations in the vicinity of the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board highlights that since 2021, 85 near-miss incidents between helicopters and planes have been recorded. Airlines for America, representing major U.S. carriers, has advocated for the FAA to further reduce helicopter traffic in and around the airport to enhance air safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)