Wall Street's Winning Streak: Stocks Soar Amid Key Economic Updates

Wall Street stocks surged for the second week in a row, driven by strong employment data and a potential thaw in U.S.-China trade relations. The U.S. economy added 177,000 jobs in April, surpassing expectations and calming fears of an economic downturn.

Amid the ongoing trade war, Beijing announced its assessment of Washington's proposal for talks over President Trump's steep tariffs on Chinese imports. The trade tensions, although persistent, have noticeably eased following Trump's reversal on some tariffs, boosting U.S. stock markets.

The Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow are enjoying significant gains, with all three indexes on track to close the week up by 3%. Meanwhile, major companies like Apple and Chevron had a mixed performance, with Apple's shares dropping nearly 4% after revising its buyback program. In contrast, Exxon and Chevron reported earnings that lifted their stocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)