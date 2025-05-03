Left Menu

SMPK Kolkata's Trailblazing Night Navigation on River Hooghly

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has inaugurated night navigation on the River Hooghly, reducing vessel turnaround time. This initiative, backed by modern technology and a study by IIT Madras, aims to boost port efficiency and accommodate more vessels, starting with the transit of container vessel M V Sinar Penida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMPK) Kolkata marked a significant milestone with the launch of night navigation on the River Hooghly, officials reported on Saturday.

This initiative is designed to cut down on vessel turnaround time and pre-berthing delays, facilitating unhindered night-time vessel transit from Budge Budge to the open sea.

The port has implemented modern electronic aids, including electronic charts, track lights, and illuminated channel buoys, enhancing navigational infrastructure. The roadmap for this development was prepared by the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) at IIT Madras in collaboration with the Port of Antwerp.

The maiden voyage saw the successful transit of the container ship M V Sinar Penida, which carried 8,000 MT of cargo. This advancement is anticipated to heighten the port's efficiency by handling more vessels daily and improving berth availability.

SMPK's deputy chairman, Samrat Rahi, expressed enthusiasm, stating, 'We are eager to extend night navigation to larger vessels, positioning SMPK as a nimble, future-ready port.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

