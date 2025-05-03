Left Menu

JSW Steel Faces Turbulence after Supreme Court Ruling on BPSL

JSW Steel's expansion plans face hurdles after the Indian Supreme Court nullified its acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd, citing violations of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The decision could force JSW to cut production, adjust capital expenditure, and rethink its growth strategy.

In a significant blow to JSW Steel, the Supreme Court of India has voided the company's resolution plan for acquiring Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL), highlighting breaches of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). This ruling threatens to derail JSW's expansion initiatives and revenue projections.

The decision emerged from criticisms directed at the stakeholders involved in BPSL's resolution process, including the resolution professional, the Committee of Creditors (CoC), and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The court condemned the stakeholders' actions as 'flagrant violations' of the IBC and instructed BPSL's liquidation under its terms.

Analysts assert that the annulment of the BPSL deal could compel a 10 percent production cut at JSW Steel, necessitating adjustments to their capital expenditure plans. Additionally, JSW may have to pivot towards new acquisitions or projects, such as the proposed 5 MT plant in Odisha with POSCO, to achieve its ambitious capacity goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

