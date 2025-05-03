Left Menu

Premature Termination: K V Subramanian's Sudden Exit from IMF

K V Subramanian's tenure as the executive director at the IMF is cut short by six months, effective April 30, 2025. Official reasons are undisclosed, but sources suggest issues with IMF datasets and 'alleged impropriety' concerning his book. A replacement will be nominated soon.

Updated: 03-05-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, the government has terminated K V Subramanian's role as the executive director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) six months before his term ends. Sources disclosed this unexpected decision on Saturday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet announced that Subramanian's services would conclude on April 30, 2025. While the official reason for his departure hasn't been stated, speculations include disagreements over IMF datasets and controversies surrounding the promotion of his latest book, 'India @ 100'.

Previously India's chief economic adviser, Subramanian took on his IMF role starting November 1, 2022. The government is currently seeking a suitable replacement to represent India in its four-country constituency at the IMF board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

