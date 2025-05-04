Karan Adani's Vision: Transforming India's Port Logistics Sector

Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), has unveiled ambitious expansion plans for the company, India's foremost private port operator.

In his interview with PTI, Adani emphasized scaling up APSEZ's marine, logistics, and agri-logistics businesses, with a substantial investment of Rs 13,000 crore earmarked for the second phase of the Vizhinjam International Seaport project. The move aims to boost the port's cargo handling capacity from 1.2 million TEUs to nearly 5 million TEUs by 2028.

Adani elaborated on APSEZ's strategy, indicating plans to develop multi-modal logistics parks and improve agri-logistics infrastructure through the construction of modern silos. The Vizhinjam port is set to enhance India's cargo handling capacity by reducing dependence on foreign transshipment ports, potentially saving significant revenue annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)