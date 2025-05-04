Left Menu

Karan Adani's Vision: Transforming India's Port Logistics Sector

Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), plans to expand its marine, logistics, and agri-logistics sectors. APSEZ will invest Rs 13,000 crore to enhance Vizhinjam International Seaport's capacity. The focus is on increasing efficiency, multi-modal logistic parks, and international expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:28 IST
APSEZ
  • Country:
  • India

Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), has unveiled ambitious expansion plans for the company, India's foremost private port operator.

In his interview with PTI, Adani emphasized scaling up APSEZ's marine, logistics, and agri-logistics businesses, with a substantial investment of Rs 13,000 crore earmarked for the second phase of the Vizhinjam International Seaport project. The move aims to boost the port's cargo handling capacity from 1.2 million TEUs to nearly 5 million TEUs by 2028.

Adani elaborated on APSEZ's strategy, indicating plans to develop multi-modal logistics parks and improve agri-logistics infrastructure through the construction of modern silos. The Vizhinjam port is set to enhance India's cargo handling capacity by reducing dependence on foreign transshipment ports, potentially saving significant revenue annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

