Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India
The Adani Group is exploring opportunities to revive the Formula 1 race at Greater Noida's Buddh International Circuit. Karan Adani expressed optimism about India's potential to host the event. The race, which was last held in 2013, could enhance India's global reputation and showcase its infrastructure and hospitality.
The Adani Group is strategizing to revive Formula 1 racing at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, according to Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Cement. The Sports Minister recently visited the circuit for discussions with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.
Karan Adani, who also serves as MD of Adani Ports & SEZ, expressed enthusiasm about the project during an event in the national capital. He emphasized India's potential in hosting Formula 1, citing a strong domestic following, and highlighted the opportunity to showcase the nation's infrastructure and hospitality to a global audience.
The initiative to revive the event follows a history of challenges, including a tax dispute that halted the race in 2013. The Adani Group's interest in the Buddh Circuit is part of its larger efforts to acquire assets and interests across diverse sectors, including a recent deal involving the troubled Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.