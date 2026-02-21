Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

The Adani Group is strategizing to revive Formula 1 racing at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, according to Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Cement. The Sports Minister recently visited the circuit for discussions with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

Karan Adani, who also serves as MD of Adani Ports & SEZ, expressed enthusiasm about the project during an event in the national capital. He emphasized India's potential in hosting Formula 1, citing a strong domestic following, and highlighted the opportunity to showcase the nation's infrastructure and hospitality to a global audience.

The initiative to revive the event follows a history of challenges, including a tax dispute that halted the race in 2013. The Adani Group's interest in the Buddh Circuit is part of its larger efforts to acquire assets and interests across diverse sectors, including a recent deal involving the troubled Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.