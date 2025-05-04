Left Menu

Northeast India: The New Economic Powerhouse for Global South

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlights the northeastern states of India as a potential economic powerhouse for the Global South. With growth rates between 11-12%, the region is positioned as a key launch pad, driven by investments in infrastructure and connectivity under the Prime Minister's vision.

Updated: 04-05-2025 12:54 IST
Northeast India: The New Economic Powerhouse for Global South
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has positioned India's northeastern states as a burgeoning economic powerhouse, describing their growth rates as an opportunity for the Global South. The region, experiencing growth between 11-12%, offers a strategic launch pad for broader economic integration, according to Scindia.

In his dual role as Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region and of Communications, Scindia has been actively pursuing infrastructure and connectivity enhancements. These efforts aim to unify the eight states under a shared vision of economic advancement, potentially turning the region into the next economic hub.

During a recent gathering with industry leaders in Mumbai, ahead of the Rising Northeast Investment Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Scindia emphasized the Northeast's historical importance in trade across South-East Asia. He outlined key growth sectors including agro-based industries, textiles, and tourism, envisioning the Northeast as pivotal to India's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

