GAIL Boosts Green Energy with Major Wind Power Investment
State-owned utility GAIL (India) Ltd plans to invest Rs 1,736.25 crore in a new wind power project in Maharashtra. This project aims to expand GAIL's renewable energy portfolio, aligning with its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2035 through increased renewable capacity and clean energy investments.
- Country:
- India
State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is making a significant investment in renewable energy with Rs 1,736.25 crore earmarked for a wind power project in Maharashtra. This initiative is part of GAIL's strategic effort to expand its renewable portfolio and work towards net zero carbon emissions by 2035.
During a recent board meeting, GAIL approved this substantial investment, which will add 178.2 megawatts to its wind power capacity within 24 months. This adds to its existing renewable assets, including a combination of wind and solar projects spread across various Indian states.
The company's push into renewable energy is part of a broader plan to increase its renewable capacity to 3.4 GW by 2035. Alongside wind power, GAIL is investing in green hydrogen and compressed biogas projects to support India's national energy objectives, maintaining its position as India's largest natural gas marketer.
ALSO READ
Argentina Boosts Mining Sector With $1.14 Billion Investment
Yogi Adityanath Secures Massive Investments in Singapore and Japan
Hong Kong Trader J Law Expands Investment Education Globally
NRIs Shift Investments to Gift City IFSC Amid Global Financial Landscape Changes
Canada's Economic Slowdown: Inventory and Investment Impact