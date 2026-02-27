NRIs Shift Investments to Gift City IFSC Amid Global Financial Landscape Changes
Chennai-based Kalviro Ventures reports a major trend among NRIs restructuring their investments in favor of India's Gift City IFSC. The shift is driven by the diminishing benefits of traditional offshore structures like Singapore and Mauritius, coupled with the enhanced investment opportunities at the IFSC.
Amid changing financial trends, Chennai's Kalviro Ventures, a wealth management firm, has noted a significant move by NRIs from traditional offshore structures to India's Gift City IFSC.
The firm highlights that the declining tax advantages and rising compliance costs of places like Singapore and Mauritius have led many NRIs to seek alternatives.
Gift City IFSC now offers sophisticated investment products and regulatory benefits, turning it into a viable option for global NRIs.
