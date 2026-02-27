NRIs Shift Investments to Gift City IFSC Amid Global Financial Landscape Changes

Amid changing financial trends, Chennai's Kalviro Ventures, a wealth management firm, has noted a significant move by NRIs from traditional offshore structures to India's Gift City IFSC.

The firm highlights that the declining tax advantages and rising compliance costs of places like Singapore and Mauritius have led many NRIs to seek alternatives.

Gift City IFSC now offers sophisticated investment products and regulatory benefits, turning it into a viable option for global NRIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)