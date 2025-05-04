Left Menu

Missile Attack Forces Air India Flight Diversion to Abu Dhabi

An Air India flight bound for Tel Aviv was redirected to Abu Dhabi due to a missile strike near the city's airport. Operations to and from Tel Aviv are suspended until May 6. Passengers affected by the cancellations will receive rescheduling or full refund options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:39 IST
Missile Attack Forces Air India Flight Diversion to Abu Dhabi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, an Air India flight en route to Tel Aviv from New Delhi was compelled to divert to Abu Dhabi following a missile attack near the Tel Aviv airport, sources revealed.

The flight, AI139, operated using a Boeing 787 aircraft, was less than an hour away from landing when the decision was made for safety reasons. The airline has now suspended all Tel Aviv operations until May 6 to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

A missile launched from Yemen was reported to have landed near Ben Gurion airport, causing a brief suspension of air traffic to the region. Air India has offered affected passengers rescheduling options or full refunds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025