Missile Attack Forces Air India Flight Diversion to Abu Dhabi

In a dramatic turn of events, an Air India flight en route to Tel Aviv from New Delhi was compelled to divert to Abu Dhabi following a missile attack near the Tel Aviv airport, sources revealed.

The flight, AI139, operated using a Boeing 787 aircraft, was less than an hour away from landing when the decision was made for safety reasons. The airline has now suspended all Tel Aviv operations until May 6 to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

A missile launched from Yemen was reported to have landed near Ben Gurion airport, causing a brief suspension of air traffic to the region. Air India has offered affected passengers rescheduling options or full refunds.

