Missile Attack Forces Air India Flight Diversion to Abu Dhabi
An Air India flight bound for Tel Aviv was redirected to Abu Dhabi due to a missile strike near the city's airport. Operations to and from Tel Aviv are suspended until May 6. Passengers affected by the cancellations will receive rescheduling or full refund options.
In a dramatic turn of events, an Air India flight en route to Tel Aviv from New Delhi was compelled to divert to Abu Dhabi following a missile attack near the Tel Aviv airport, sources revealed.
The flight, AI139, operated using a Boeing 787 aircraft, was less than an hour away from landing when the decision was made for safety reasons. The airline has now suspended all Tel Aviv operations until May 6 to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.
A missile launched from Yemen was reported to have landed near Ben Gurion airport, causing a brief suspension of air traffic to the region. Air India has offered affected passengers rescheduling options or full refunds.
