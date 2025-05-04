Left Menu

IICT: A New Era for India's Creative Economy

The Indian Institute of Creative Technology, launched at WAVES 2025, aims to propel India as a leader in the creative industries by fostering innovation and collaboration. Supported by top technology firms, the institute will serve as a talent hub in the AVGC-XR sector, driving media innovation and global excellence.

The launch of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) during WAVES 2025 signals a significant stride towards positioning India as a global creative leader, highlighted Sanjog Gupta, CEO of JioStar. He emphasized the role of connectivity and creativity in spearheading innovation, pivotal for an economy's foundation.

Underlining a commitment to the future of consumer experiences and talent cultivation, Gupta noted that integrating talent, technology, and policy will set new benchmarks. Aligned with this vision, India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting unveiled IICT, a dedicated National Centre of Excellence for the AVGC-XR sector.

Modelled after India's prestigious IITs and IIMs, IICT aspires to become a world-class institution, nurturing creative, technological, and innovative talent. At WAVES 2025, global giants like Google and Meta joined forces with IICT, exchanging Letters of Intent to bolstering this mission.

