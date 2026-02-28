Starmer Urges for Diplomatic Resolution Amidst Rising Tensions
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that British military forces are involved in coordinated defensive actions to safeguard national and allied interests. He urged Iran to halt further aggression and human rights abuses, emphasizing the necessity for diplomatic engagement to avoid escalation.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Saturday that UK forces are actively participating in joint defensive efforts to safeguard the nation's interests as well as those of its allies.
During a televised address, Starmer called on Iran to stop further military strikes and end violence against its citizens, emphasizing the need to prevent further tensions.
He highlighted the critical importance of resuming diplomatic dialogue to avoid an unnecessary escalation of conflicts in the region.
