Russia Targets Ukraine's Key Energy Infrastructure
Naftogaz, Ukraine's state oil and gas company, reported that Russia struck a gas extraction facility in Kharkiv, causing significant damage. CEO Sergii Koretskyi stated the incident led to equipment damage and depressurization, but on-site teams swiftly managed the situation professionally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:24 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's state oil and gas authority, Naftogaz, announced on Saturday that a Russian attack targeted their gas extraction installation in Kharkiv's eastern region, inflicting substantial damage overnight.
According to Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi, the strike resulted in severe damage to the facility's equipment and caused depressurization.
He commended the on-site colleagues for their prompt and professional response, which helped localize the situation swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Naftogaz
- Russia
- gas facility
- Kharkiv
- energy
- damage
- Sergii Koretskyi
- depuration
- equipment