Russia Targets Ukraine's Key Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine's state oil and gas authority, Naftogaz, announced on Saturday that a Russian attack targeted their gas extraction installation in Kharkiv's eastern region, inflicting substantial damage overnight.

According to Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi, the strike resulted in severe damage to the facility's equipment and caused depressurization.

He commended the on-site colleagues for their prompt and professional response, which helped localize the situation swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)