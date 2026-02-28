Left Menu

Russia Targets Ukraine's Key Energy Infrastructure

Naftogaz, Ukraine's state oil and gas company, reported that Russia struck a gas extraction facility in Kharkiv, causing significant damage. CEO Sergii Koretskyi stated the incident led to equipment damage and depressurization, but on-site teams swiftly managed the situation professionally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:24 IST
Russia Targets Ukraine's Key Energy Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's state oil and gas authority, Naftogaz, announced on Saturday that a Russian attack targeted their gas extraction installation in Kharkiv's eastern region, inflicting substantial damage overnight.

According to Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi, the strike resulted in severe damage to the facility's equipment and caused depressurization.

He commended the on-site colleagues for their prompt and professional response, which helped localize the situation swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

 India
2
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

 India
3
U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

 Global
4
Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026