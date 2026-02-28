Middle East Tensions Lead to Mass Flight Cancellations at Indian Airports

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was a scene of disruption on Saturday, as tensions in the Middle East prompted widespread flight cancellations, disrupting travel to key Gulf destinations. Hundreds of passengers faced scheduled cancellations for flights between February 28 and March 1, impacting routes to Doha, Dubai, Dammam, and Abu Dhabi.

The airport's Public Relations Office confirmed Air India Express had to cancel several departures on February 28, namely IX573, IX529, and IX581, bound for Doha, Dubai, and Dammam, respectively. Arrivals from these locations, scheduled for early March 1, were also called off. Emirates and Etihad Airways followed suit, adding to the cancellations and stranding numerous travelers.

Help desks were promptly set up outside the International Terminal (T2) to assist passengers with rebooking, refunds, and alternate arrangements. These actions followed significant disruptions at other major airports, including Bangalore and Kolkata, influenced by tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran. At these hubs, several international flights were unexpectedly cancelled, leaving travelers, including foreign nationals, in distress.

Flight operations suffered at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, where airspace limitations led to the cancellation of nine incoming flights from destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dubai. Officials cited airspace restrictions due to geopolitical conflicts as the primary reason.

Passengers at Kolkata airport also reported chaos, with airlines like Emirates failing to communicate promptly about the cancellations. Travelers, including transit passengers to Israel, faced uncertainties, with concerns over visa validity adding to their national and personal worries.